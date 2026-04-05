Long Beach police investigating deadly pedestrian crash

Long Beach police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street late Saturday night.

It happened at around 7:50 p.m. near Pacific Place and W. Wardlow Road, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, officers saw Long Beach firefighters rendering medical aid to the victim, who was lying in the road.

"Despite lifesaving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was determined deceased at the scene," police said. The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking across the street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2025 Subaru Crosstrek that was traveling south on Pacific Place, according to the LBPD release.

The driver of the Subaru remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said. They do not believe that speed, distracted driving, or driving under the influence are factors in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may know more was urged to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Efrain Pineda at (562) 570-7355.