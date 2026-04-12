Long Beach motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked car on Pacific Coast Highway

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a parked car on the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach on Saturday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. near the 1700 block of PCH, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. Officers arrived and found the motorcyclist, only identified as a male adult, suffering from injuries sustained in the collision.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2013 Triumph Motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Pacific Coast Highway at a high rate of speed when the motorist lost control and collided with a vehicle parked on the south curb of Pacific Coast Highway," the release said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or knows more was asked to contact LBPD Detective David Doughtery at (562) 570-7355.