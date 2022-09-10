Long Beach crews work to protect beaches during storm

Emergency crews in Long Beach were still keeping a close eye on what is left of Hurricane Kay Saturday morning. Crews were hard at work, to protect vulnerable spots.

At the 72nd Place lifeguard station, access to the peninsula was closed off Friday night, as rainwater came onto the streets. But by Saturday it had dried up for the most part.

Friday night, the high tides combined with the stormwater pushed through the sand berms that crews worked so hard to build up during the week. The water eventually jumped the walkway between the beach and the homes along the peninsula.

Long Beach residents told CBSLA this is the closest it has come to flooding in nearly two decades.

Crews continued to work around the clock by scooping out water and pushing sand. They said they are doing whatever they could to prevent water from damaging property.

The once-tropical storm Kay turned into a weaker post-tropical cyclone Friday night, bringing some showers to Los Angeles County.

Some intense downpours and thunderstorms quickly swept through between Ventura and Santa Barbara Friday afternoon.