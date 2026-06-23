Long Beach Coast announces first MLB player acquisition in team history

The Long Beach Coast on Tuesday announced its first-ever MLB player acquisition in team history after pitcher Julien Hernandez had his contract acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks this week.

Hernandez, 24, has made 13 appearances for the Coast so far this season, sporting an impressive 2.89 ERA and a 0.70 WHIP. In 18 2/3 innings, he had 28 strikeouts, including 10 of which came in a pair of five-strikeout appearances in relief.

Now, he'll join the D-Backs' Single-A affiliate, the Visalia Rawhide.

"Julien is a gritty, hardworking player and an arm I could always rely on. We'll miss him here in Long Beach," said a statement from Coast Manager Troy Percival. "I'd like to congratulate him on taking this next step in his pro career. There's no one more deserving."

Before joining the Coast, Hernandez spent the 2025 season with another Pioneer Baseball League team in the Idaho Falls Chukars. He played collegiate baseball at Whitman College and the University of Oregon.

The move comes just 30 games into the Coast's inaugural season.

"We're deeply grateful for all the work Julien put in for the Long Beach Coast organization," said a statement from Coast Vice President Claire Duvendeck. "He's been an invaluable member of the team and the culture we're building here in Long Beach. We'll be cheering him on as he progresses through the Diamondbacks organization."

So far this year, the Coast are 24-6 and currently atop the standings.

The Pioneer Baseball League is a professional baseball league that operates as a Major League Baseball Partner League. According to the league's website, more than 60 players have been signed from PBL clubs since 2021.