Belmont Shore bars to close at midnight amid safety concerns in Long Beach

Bars in Long Beach's Belmont Shore neighborhood agreed to close at midnight for the next month due to public safety concerns.

Once mostly retail and restaurants, the area transformed into a late-night bar scene that is often rowdy and sometimes violent. Following a deadly shooting two weeks ago, Mayor Rex Richardson denounced the behavior and vowed to hold late-night establishments in the area accountable for "growing disorder."

"Let's be clear — the growing disorder and unsafe behavior linked to certain late-night establishments is unacceptable and will not be ignored," he said. "Belmont Shore is a residential neighborhood first, and our residents deserve peace and safety in their own community."

Councilwoman Kristina Duggan said the problems have continued this past weekend, with hundreds of people strolling around the neighborhood.

"In the street, I counted at least 20 open alcoholic containers," Duggan said.

Neighbors said loud music accompanies the late-night drinking until about 2 a.m. every weekend. The crowds leave behind trash and human waste in yards, according to neighbors.

Even after the bars close, the people stay around and load up on food from street vendors.

Neighbors packed into a city council meeting on Tuesday, calling on officials to put an end to the fights and disturbances.

The city is considering safety plans for the area during the self-imposed curfew.