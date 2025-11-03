Local, state leaders volunteer at North Hollywood Food Pantry as government shutdown continues

Los Angeles and California leaders gathered in North Hollywood on Monday to volunteer at a local food pantry after Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP, benefits expired for more than 2.6 million across the region due to the ongoing government shutdown.

More and more Americans are relying on resources like food banks since the benefits expired Nov. 1, Rep. Brad Sherman said.

"I'm here to see first-hand how people are increasingly relying on food banks," Sherman, a Democrat who represents parts of the San Fernando Valley and coastal LA County, said. "Obviously, this shutdown is hurting a lot of people."

Sherman was among a group of officials who volunteered at the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry Monday morning.

"Resources like the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry are going to be more needed than ever," said Assemblymember Nick Schultz, a Democrat representing the 44th State Assembly district. "I just wanted to show up and give a few minutes of my time, helping give these folks the resources that they need to survive the next few weeks."

LA City Councilmember Adrin Nazarian said the role of food pantries has "almost quadrupled" since Nov. 1.

"They are extremely busy making sure that they're getting not just the inventory, but also figuring out how to grow to this scale that the need is now demanding from them," he said.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it would use a contingency fund to allow states to issue partial SNAP benefits for November. It's not yet clear how those funds will be disbursed in California. Sherman said both parties of the federal government need to come together to solve the multitude of issues the shutdown has created.

"Top Democrats and Republicans need to sit down and negotiate a way to avoid insurance premiums going up on health care and find a way to open the government up," Sherman said.

In a post to Truth Social just before the Nov. 1 deadline, President Trump blamed Democrats for the shutdown and said he'd seek a way to fund the SNAP food stamp program.

"I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT," Mr. Trump said.

Sherman urged his constituents to volunteer to give back to those in need if able.

"You can certainly volunteer here at the North Hollywood Food Pantry or other food banks around the area," he said.

A list of food assistance programs throughout Southern California can be found here.