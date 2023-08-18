Viral smash-and-grab videos fuel calls for crackdown in Southern California

Southern California residents are distressed by a string of thefts stretching back over recent years and are now calling on lawmakers to crack down on the thieves.

Last week, nearly $300,000 worth of goods were stolen from Yves Saint Laurent during a flash mob robbery in Glendale. Police said that a massive group stormed the YSL store in the Americana, making off with the stolen goods before fleeing in around 20 different cars.

These incidents, often caught on video and involving repeat offenders, have stirred public outrage and demands for action. However, prosecuting these thieves has proven complex due to the implications of Proposition 47.

Proposition 47, enacted in 2014, reduced penalties for specific theft and drug offenses. Governor Gavin Newsom subsequently directed district attorneys to charge repeat misdemeanor offenders as felons by stacking their prior convictions. However, this approach has encountered obstacles.

"Very few judges are going to actually put someone in jail for stackable misdemeanors," said Rachel Michelin President and CEO of the California Retail Federation. "And it's very difficult to prove, right? You need to get convictions on each and everyone in order to stack them."

When asked about charging repeat misdemeanor offenders with felonies, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon's office explained that they do raise misdemeanor charges to felonies or consolidate counts based on the specific circumstances presented by the facts.

Law enforcement officials recommend that if you witness a like event in person avoid confrontation and call authorities instead.