Local organizations partner to clean up Los Angeles River

After years of neglect, local organizations are partnering to clean up the lower part of the Los Angeles River.

The Rivers and Mountains Conservancy kicked off a $2 million project to beautify the LA River Corridor, which can look trashed after a large storm.

The organization teamed up with the Conservation Corps of Long Beach to fund and pilot the new river ambassador project, a 6-month long job training program for young adults. Crews do litter abatement, graffiti clean up, and brush and invasive species control.

Many who use the bike paths say they're really seeing a big difference.

"They've been trained to take action, conducting restoration, conservation, and education along the Los Angeles River," said Isabelle Campiformio, restoration project manager for the Conservation Corps of Long Beach.

The Conservation Corps of Long Beach is now recruiting for its second-ever cohort for the river ambassadors program. That season begins in late January.