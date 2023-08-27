Little League World Series: Curacao and El Segundo to square off in the final

El Segundo will take on Curacao in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday after both teams worked their way into the title game from the elimination bracket.

On Saturday, the local all-star team won the U.S. championship of the Little League World Series with a 6-1 victory over its counterpart from Needville, Texas -- which beat El Segundo on Monday.

"We've been loving this, the community and everything else. El Segundo coming together. These little boys are fighting out there, it's awesome," said one fan.

El Segundo will play for the world championship against the all-star team from Willemstad, Curacao, which won the international championship with a 2-0 victory over its counterpart from Taoyuan, Taiwan.

The World Championship game in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starts at noon.

California has been in the championship game 24 times and has been crowned champions seven times, which is the most by any U.S. team, but hasn't won since 2011.