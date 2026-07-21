Lineage submits odor-mitigation plan for Boyle Heights warehouse to regulators

Lineage submitted its plan to mitigate the rotten, sour odors plaguing residents near the company's burned warehouse in Boyle Heights for the past month.

Last Friday, the South Coast Air Quality Management District mandated more than two dozen measures to reduce the foul smells after regulators received more than 900 complaints within one week. Since the fire and ensuing clean-up effort, AQMD has issued six notices of violation to Lineage.

"While Lineage has implemented some odor-reducing measures, the company has not yet incorporated several key actions requested by South Coast AQMD," regulators wrote in a statement last Friday. "South Coast AQMD has identified additional measures that are needed to minimize odor impacts to the community."

Regulators said they received the plan at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and were reviewing it. CBS Los Angeles asked about details on the proposal, but AQMD declined to share any.

"We are currently engaged in discussions with the facility and will share any information that can be made public when appropriate," AQMD said.

Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, who represents the area, urged regulators "to use every authority available to require immediate, measurable corrective action from Lineage.

"Boyle Heights residents should not have to submit hundreds more complaints before someone acts," Jurado said in a statement. "They should not be expected to tolerate conditions that would never be accepted in wealthier communities."

Among the more than two dozen demands outlined by South Coast AQMD last week, regulators ordered Lineage to add odor neutralizers to its dump trucks before and during the loading process, create a double layer of odor prevention around the spoiled food and implement daily cleaning plans for loading areas and streets where trucks may drive through.

The company must also install signs with South Coast AQMD's complaint line around the warehouse.

Crews began transporting the rotting food on June 28, a day before Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass set a 45-day timeline to remove all of the biohazardous waste. To do so, Lineage would need to transport roughly 1,888,889 pounds per day.

As of July 20, Lineage has removed 3,012,000 pounds or less than 4% of the rotting food, according to its cleanup tracker.

"It has been more than 30 days since this disaster began," Lineage has had ample time to address these impacts, and the community has waited long enough.I want clear directives, enforceable deadlines, independent verification, and consequences if the violations continue.

Since the fire in June, Lineage has donated roughly $2.5 million worth of air purifiers, housing vouchers, masks, meals and other cash assistance to surrounding residents.

However, the ongoing odors have frustrated residents, who displayed their anger during a town hall last week. After storming into the meeting with megaphones and signs, irate residents demanded more action from Lineage and city leaders.

"I understand the uncertainty, the frustration and the disruption that it's caused," Lineage COO Jeff Rivera said as the crowd jeered at him. "I am sorry. I am sorry for the disruption that this has caused. I'm here tonight because I know that there are [questions] you want answered. I'm working on answering those questions directly."