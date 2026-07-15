Boyle Heights community to receive Lineage food assistance and Airbnb housing help

In efforts to assist community members affected by the Boyle Heights warehouse fire and cleanup, the Los Angeles Mayor's Office announced a $1 million partnership with Airbnb for emergency housing, and Lineage is hosting its first food distribution on Wednesday night.

Mayor Karen Bass said $600,000 in housing support has already been provided to those affected, while an additional $1 million in Airbnb assistance will be available to city and county residents in the immediate area surrounding the Lineage warehouse.

The non-profit 211 LA will identify eligible residents living near the warehouse and assist in booking stays through Airbnb.org, the Mayor's Office said.

"I've gone door to door in this neighborhood and met with the families living near the Lineage warehouse — they are suffering and many have expressed their desire to be relocated during the waste removal process. This is an important step in that direction,"

Bass said in a news release.

Airbnb is offering temporary housing to eligible residents in the mapped area near the Lineage warehouse. Los Angeles Mayor's Office

Boyle Heights and East L.A. residents in the impacted area can call (626) 406-2786 for Airbnb.org housing support, available to families in close proximity to the warehouse.

Lineage, the operator of the Boyle Heights warehouse destroyed by fire, is offering food to affected residents at various locations from today through the end of August.

Food distribution dates and locations:

Ministerios Cosecha Los Angeles Church

120 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

July 15, 29, Aug. 5

7 - 8:30 p.m.



Belvedere Nazarene Church

1155 S. Gage Ave, Los Angeles

July 16, Aug.20, 27

9 a.m. - until supplies last

Just Who I Am

802 E. 46 th St, Los Angeles

July 21, Aug. 4, 18

10 a.m. - until supplies last

New World Academy Foundation

3604 Griffith Ave, Los Angeles

July 21, Aug. 6, 27

11am - 2pm

South Central United

5100 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

July 31, Aug. 7, 28

10 a.m. - until supplies last