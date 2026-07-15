Boyle Heights community to receive Lineage food assistance and Airbnb housing help
In efforts to assist community members affected by the Boyle Heights warehouse fire and cleanup, the Los Angeles Mayor's Office announced a $1 million partnership with Airbnb for emergency housing, and Lineage is hosting its first food distribution on Wednesday night.
Mayor Karen Bass said $600,000 in housing support has already been provided to those affected, while an additional $1 million in Airbnb assistance will be available to city and county residents in the immediate area surrounding the Lineage warehouse.
The non-profit 211 LA will identify eligible residents living near the warehouse and assist in booking stays through Airbnb.org, the Mayor's Office said.
"I've gone door to door in this neighborhood and met with the families living near the Lineage warehouse — they are suffering and many have expressed their desire to be relocated during the waste removal process. This is an important step in that direction,"
Bass said in a news release.
Boyle Heights and East L.A. residents in the impacted area can call (626) 406-2786 for Airbnb.org housing support, available to families in close proximity to the warehouse.
Lineage, the operator of the Boyle Heights warehouse destroyed by fire, is offering food to affected residents at various locations from today through the end of August.
Food distribution dates and locations:
Ministerios Cosecha Los Angeles Church
120 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles
July 15, 29, Aug. 5
7 - 8:30 p.m.
Belvedere Nazarene Church
1155 S. Gage Ave, Los Angeles
July 16, Aug.20, 27
9 a.m. - until supplies last
Just Who I Am
802 E. 46 th St, Los Angeles
July 21, Aug. 4, 18
10 a.m. - until supplies last
New World Academy Foundation
3604 Griffith Ave, Los Angeles
July 21, Aug. 6, 27
11am - 2pm
South Central United
5100 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
July 31, Aug. 7, 28
10 a.m. - until supplies last