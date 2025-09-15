Lil Nas X not at Los Angeles court hearing, attorney confirms he's in treatment

At a Van Nuys court hearing for Lil Nas X on Monday morning, the rapper was not in attendance as attorneys confirmed that he is seeking treatment in another state.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, faces felony charges related to an Aug. 21 incident where police officers allege that they were assaulted by Hill when they confronted him as he strolled in the middle of Ventura Boulevard.

"You heard the treatment word," attorney Drew Findling said outside of court on Monday as he spoke to reporters. "We're doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint – but most importantly for his wellbeing."

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty Aug.25 to three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest KCAL News

Hill pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25 to three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest after his Studio City arrest one week earlier. Following his arrest, police said he was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose.

Because Hill had no prior convictions and was not considered a flight risk, his bail was lowered from $300,000 to $75,000.

Attorney Drew Findling spoke to reporters outside the Van Nuys courthouse following a hearing for Lil Nas X. KCAL News

On Monday, Findling noted that Hill is surrounded by "an amazing family and an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. He's had a great life and will continue to have a great life, and this is a bump that he is going to get over."

Hill's next court date is scheduled for November 18, 2025.

Lil Nas X in 2020 won Grammy awards for best pop duo/group performance and best music video for his song "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus. The duo also earned a Country Music Association award for the collaboration.