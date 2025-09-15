Watch CBS News
Local News

Lil Nas X not at Los Angeles court hearing, attorney confirms he's in treatment

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

At a Van Nuys court hearing for Lil Nas X on Monday morning, the rapper was not in attendance as attorneys confirmed that he is seeking treatment in another state.  

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, faces felony charges related to an Aug. 21 incident where police officers allege that they were assaulted by Hill when they confronted him as he strolled in the middle of Ventura Boulevard.

"You heard the treatment word," attorney Drew Findling said outside of court on Monday as he spoke to reporters. "We're doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint – but most importantly for his wellbeing."

screenshot-2025-08-25-113504.png
Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty Aug.25 to three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest  KCAL News

Hill pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25 to three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest after his Studio City arrest one week earlier. Following his arrest, police said he was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose.

Because Hill had no prior convictions and was not considered a flight risk, his bail was lowered from $300,000 to $75,000.

screenshot-2025-09-15-104020.png
Attorney Drew Findling spoke to reporters outside the Van Nuys courthouse following a hearing for Lil Nas X.  KCAL News

On Monday, Findling noted that Hill is surrounded by "an amazing family and an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. He's had a great life and will continue to have a great life, and this is a bump that he is going to get over."

Hill's next court date is scheduled for November 18, 2025.

Lil Nas X in 2020 won Grammy awards for best pop duo/group performance and best music video for his song "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus. The duo also earned a Country Music Association award for the collaboration.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue