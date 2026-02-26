Burglar steals collectible LEGO sets from Redlands shop

Security cameras captured a masked thief snatching collectible LEGO sets from a shop in Redlands during an early-morning burglary.

The suspect was first seen just after 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 9 — wearing a red ski mask, black clothes and white shoes — scoping out the area before breaking in.

"It's a little shocking in the sense of to see that someone would do something like that to something that brings love and joy to not only children but adults," said Parny Milien, owner of Bricks & Minifigs Redlands.

The thief smashed through the store's window and stole more than a $1,000 worth of collectible LEGO sets. Milien, whose shop is in the middle of Downtown Redlands, said he and his neighbors feel violated.

"I understand things are difficult now, but hurting people just to quell your thirst for something is not a reason to destroy their livelihood," Milien said.

He added that the thief appeared to know what he was looking for. He went straight for the shelves that are usually full with new LEGO box sets.

"New sets of LEGO, like Marvel, modular, botanical, different sets," Milien said.

In 2024, another burglar broke into another Bricks & Minifigs location in Ontario. In a similar fashion, last weekend, a burglar hit Kip's Toyland in Los Angeles.

Milien said he's been in contact with other shops and sharing videos. They believe the same person broke into their stores.

"Of course, there were things about him that were unique," Milien said. "That's why we're all able to kind of determine this was the same individual."

Now, Milien is working to build his store back up, piece by piece, as he hopes law enforcement quickly finds the person responsible.

"It's a possibility that I may never get them back, but it's OK, if this person is apprehended," he said.