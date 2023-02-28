Families suing Upland School District over alleged racist cards

Legal action is being taken against Upland Unified School District in San Bernardino County over racist cards allegedly made by students at Pepper Tree Elementary School.

"Our son was targetted," said parent Christopher Newman through tears at a press conference Monday. "What we want is there to be transparency."

The legal action, brought by the Cochran Firm and the families of Black and biracial children bullied at the Upland school, is in regard to a series of handmade cards that had racist language and drawings.

The targets of the bullying were 11 and 12-year-olds who said through tears Monday that fellow sixth graders taunted them.

According to the Cochran Firm, one of the cards read, "Your [sic] my favorite monkey,' and another read, "To my favorite cotton picker." Another student was told she would get a drawing with the image of a Black person hanging from a tree, with the caption, "You're my favorite slave."

According to parents, the cards are just the latest example of the racism their children have faced at school, with no consequences to the bullies.

Last week, the district held its regularly scheduled meeting. Parents expressed disappointment in the district for taking too long to send a letter notifying other families about the incident.

The parents plan to sue the district for civil rights violations. They are asking the California Attorney General to investigate.