LeBron James becomes oldest player with triple-double in Lakers' 124-104 win over Mavericks

LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history with a triple-double when he put up 28 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' 124-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

At 41 years and 44 days old, James broke the record held by Karl Malone, who recorded a triple-double for the Lakers when he was 40 years and 127 days old.

James scored 14 points in a dominant first quarter, and had 22 points and 12 assists heading to the fourth. He grabbed his 10th rebound with 2:06 to play and checked out moments later, wrapping up another sensational game in his unprecedented 23rd NBA season.

James is headed to the All-Star Game this weekend after being selected for the 22nd time. He got his most recent triple-double on Feb. 1, 2025.

Naji Marshall and Max Christie scored 19 points apiece for the Mavericks, who lost their ninth straight to fall into their longest skid in 28 seasons.

NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic didn't suit up against his former team, missing his fourth straight game for the Lakers with a mild hamstring strain. Star rookie Cooper Flagg sat out with a sprained foot for Dallas that will prevent him from participating in All-Star weekend at nearby Intuit Dome.

James and Austin Reaves sat out the Lakers' loss to San Antonio on Tuesday for health maintenance, but both returned in a comfortable victory. Reaves had 18 points and six assists.

Rui Hachimura scored 21 points for the Lakers, who have won seven of 11.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said he expects Doncic to return after the All-Star break. Redick didn't know whether the Slovenian superstar will play in the All-Star Game after leading the NBA in votes.

Up next

Mavericks: At Minnesota on Friday, Feb. 20.

Lakers: Host the Clippers on Friday, Feb. 20.