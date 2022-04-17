Watch CBS News

LBPD arrest one following shooting in Long Beach that leaves woman wounded

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Long Beach Police Department officers on patrol Saturday afternoon heard several gunshots in the downtown Long Beach area, prompting a shooting investigation.

When they arrived to the scene on the 300 block of Pine Avenue, they found one woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body. 

The wounds were not considered to be life-threatening, though she was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Authorities also detained a suspect and took a firearm into custody at the scene. 

Neither the victim nor the suspect's identities were released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. 

First published on April 16, 2022 / 8:18 PM

