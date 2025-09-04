LAX removing iconic sign for roadway construction around the airport

The iconic LAX sign will be taken down as construction crews begin the next phase of the airport's modernization program.

The Los Angeles World Airports said the project aims to ease the traffic surrounding the airport by separating airport-bound vehicles from other commuters on Sepulveda Boulevard.

"Today marks a significant milestone for LAX as we continue to innovate, evolve and transform LAX into a more efficient and accessible airport," Michael Christensen, chief airport development officer of LAWA, said in a statement.

The airport also aims to upgrade its pedestrian pathways, signage and create more direct access points for LAX economy parking.

"While the LAX sign will be taking a break from the spotlight, our teams and contracting partners will be hard at work on roadway improvements that will provide long-term benefits to employees, travelers and our surrounding communities, creating a world-class airport experience for years to come," Christensen stated.

Crews will spend about a week removing the letters. They'll be stored until they can be incorporated into the new road designs.

The roadway project is expected to be completed by 2030.

Originally known as Mines Field, LAX began operations in October 1928. Commercial flights started flying out of the airport roughly 18 years later, in December 1946.