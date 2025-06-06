New LAX/Metro Transit Center opening to connect riders directly to airport terminals

The new LAX/Metro Transit Center will open to the public on Friday afternoon, connecting riders directly to one of the busiest airports in the world.

The Metro station has been years in the making and is coming just in time for the upcoming global events Los Angeles will host, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, Super Bowl 2027 and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The LAX/Metro Transit Center will be located at Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street. It will serve two light rail lines, the C and K Lines, and several other Metro and other agency bus lines, Metro said.

The station will be more than just a Metro stop, it will also feature a bike hub, restrooms, and other transportation alternatives like taxis, ridesharing and private vehicles.

The station will officially open to the public at 5 p.m. and Metro is offering free fares during its opening weekend.

How does the LAX/Metro Transit Center work?

The new Metro Station will serve the C and K Metro Lines and other agency buses. A free shuttle will run every 10 minutes between the LAX/Metro Transit Center and all LAX terminals. Metro said the shuttle will pick up and drop off riders at the lower level of each terminal.

The People Mover Connection, opening in 2026, will connect directly to the LAX/Metro Transit Center to provide an even faster trip into LAX, Metro said.

Short-term and long-term parking lots will also be available.

Use this link to see a map of different Metro routes to reach the new station.