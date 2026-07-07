Lawyer demands accountability for LAPD officer who shot, killed dog

The family whose 2-year-old labradoodle was shot and killed by an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department while celebrating the New York Knicks' championship has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city, their attorney said.

During a news conference on Tuesday, their lawyer said they're seeking accountability for the officer. Body-worn camera footage released by the LAPD showed the dog, Jameson, running out of a Canoga Park apartment in the direction of the officer before he raised the gun, fatally shooting the pet.

"The body-worn camera [video] does not show a police officer solving a problem," said attorney Brett A. Greenfield. "It raises serious questions about whether it shows a frightened man, or the gun who put himself before the badge instead of relying upon training, judgment, and restraint, in which the badge demands. That should concern every citizen of Los Angeles."

A neighbor called the LAPD on the family after she heard "screaming, as something horrible happened," according to a recording of the 911 call made the night of June 13, after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs to clinch their first NBA championship in more than 50 years.

Jameson's owner, later identified as Marie Marseille, shouted something along the lines of "Oh my god, oh my god, it's been a long time," as the Knicks clinched the championship, according to the lawsuit. Jameson was wearing a Knicks shirt at the time of the shooting.

When Marseille opened the door to speak to the officers, Jameson barked at them, prompting the officers to ask Marseille to leave him inside the apartment. She opened the door once more, and Jameson rushed out and he was shot, despite the officers not "trying to calm Jameson down, or giving Plaintiff a chance to calm or quiet Jameson down," the suit says.

"Jameson never barred his teeth, growled at either officer, or otherwise displayed any attempt whatsoever to attack [the officer]," the suit says.

While the LAPD released the body camera footage in a timely manner, it's now time for the officer to be held accountable, Greenfield said.

"Transparency without accountability is meaningless," Greenfield said, adding that accountability would be the officer being held liable for what he believes is an unjustified shooting.

Greenfield said he'd plan to ask "difficult questions" to the officer and the city if the case goes to trial. He claimed the officer put not only Jameson's life, but also the lives of another officer and Marseille in danger when opening fire. The other officer and Marseille were both standing behind Jameson when the shooting occurred.

"We are lucky we don't have an injured or dead officer," Greenfield said. "We are lucky we don't have an injured or dead human being in Marie."

Jeremiah Garcia, Marseille's son, was present at Tuesday's news conference but he did not speak. Greenfield said Marseille and Garcia will speak for themselves at a later date.

When approached for comment, the LAPD told CBS LA it does not speak about ongoing litigation.