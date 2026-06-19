Activists plan rally after Los Angeles family's dog shot by police during Knicks Championship celebration

Activists have planned a rally and candlelight vigil outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on Friday night to demand justice after a Canoga Park family's dog was fatally shot by police while they were celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA Championship.

Hundreds of people are expected to join the event, which was planned by the National Action Network, as they demand that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass call for the immediate release of the officers' body-worn cameras and the name of the officer involved in the shooting.

Jameson, the 2-year-old dog that was fatally shot by LAPD officers in Canoga Park on Saturday while his owners celebrated the New York Knicks' NBA Championship. Jeremiah Garcia

The incident happened on Saturday night, when LAPD officers were called to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue for reports of a woman who was screaming. When officers arrived, they met with the person who reported the incident and then the woman, who was actually celebrating the Knicks' first title in more than 50 years.

While speaking with the woman, police said that they asked her to secure her dog, who was "by her side barking at the officers," a release from police said on Monday. They said that when the woman reopened her door, the dog charged at one of the officers, which caused them to open fire.

The dog, a 2-year-old St. Bernard, Golden retriever and Doodle mix named Jameson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members told CBS LA that Jameson was wearing a Knicks T-shirt when he was shot, and that he was a very playful dog that loved everyone and was loved by everyone in return.

"It's tearing my body apart, waking up and not having him at the foot of my bed. Everyone loved that dog," said Jeremiah Garcia, whose mother was celebrating the NBA Championship with Jameson when police knocked on the door.

Heartbreaking video posted to social media shows his mother crying and hugging Jameson after he was killed. Garcia said that he was on FaceTime with his mother while the ordeal happened, and that he heard two gunshots and then screaming.

Friday's gathering will be the second this week after activists held a news conference to demand accountability from police. In response, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell shared a statement that he called "an incredibly tragic incident" and promised that a full and comprehensive review would be completed after the department received numerous complaints from the public.

"The loss of a pet is deeply personal. For many, a dog is not simply an animal; it is a companion, a source of comfort, and a member of the family," McDonnell's statement said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office also shared a statement on the shooting.

"Every life lost to violence is a tragedy, and we know that the devastating loss of Jameson will be felt by his family forever," the statement said. "I have spoken directly to the Chief to ensure a full investigation and accountability for any wrongdoing. I will make sure that the investigation is thorough and transparent so that Angelenos have a complete understanding of what happened to Jameson and this family."

A GoFundMe for the family has gathered more than $200,000 for Jameson's family, with many donors offering their condolences and calling for justice. The fundraiser can be found by searching for the keywords: "Justice for Jameson: Help Us Honor His Memory."

The candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. outside of the LAPD Headquarters at 100 W. First Street in Los Angeles.