LAUSD's only indigenous school commemorate their history and cultures

With sage burning, a local tribal leader blesses the land — known today as Debs Regional Park in Los Angeles.

"The land that we're on is called Otsuunga, and it's the Land of the Wild Rose," said Anahuacalmecac Project Coordinator Tecpatl Kuauhtzin.

On this Indigenous People's Day, students from Anahuacalmecac, L.A. Unified School District's only indigenous school, planted the land's namesake: the wild rose, varieties of sage and lemonade berries to celebrate the holiday.

"Planting native plants is a way for me to connect with my ancestors," said 16-year-old junior Kimberly Chairez.

Chairez, who identifies as Nahua, was at the event with her mother. Nahua said she has planted these plants since she started attending Anahuacalmecac in kindergarten.

"It gives us an opportunity to come help and put our hands into the dirt," Nahua said. "And to build that connection that a lot of indigenous people were cut away from.

For decades, indigenous people weren't allowed to display their culture, wear traditional clothing or even speak their language. However, at the park their native language, culture and food are celebrated especially on Indigenous People's Day — which is why they are giving back plants to their native land.

Students said that it's not just a way to connect with their community now but to reconnect with future generations of people that continue to live on this land.

"Our teachings of our ancestors are so unique," said Nahua. "I would like to carry that... not only for my kids, my whole family, my community — this whole city."