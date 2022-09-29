LAUSD, UTLA reaches agreement regarding optional "teaching days"

The Los Angeles Unified School District and the union representing the district's teachers have reached an agreement regarding four "optional teaching days."

LAUSD announced the extra instructional days in April due to the learning lost as a result to the pandemic.

But in August, United Teachers Los Angeles filed an unfair labor practices complaint against LAUSD, claiming that its members voted overwhelmingly to boycott the district's first optional teaching day that was scheduled for Oct. 19.

After LAUSD and UTLA reached an agreement Tuesday, the first optional teaching day has been rescheduled for during winter and spring breaks, beginning with Dec. 19-20 and April 3-4.

Teachers will be paid their regular salary during those extra instructional days if they choose to work.

"We are pleased that UTLA has accepted our proposal for the Student Acceleration Days, and we look forward to continued discussions with other labor partners," LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a statement. "We have been transparent with the Los Angeles Unified community regarding the need for Acceleration Days and providing greater opportunities for students most impacted by the pandemic to address learning loss.

"Though our original plan would have allowed real-time understanding of student gaps, this updated plan allows students to benefit from the instruction and support provided by fully staffed schools. At the end of the day, we will continue to do right by our students."