LAUSD expands summer programs, offering online classes after ICE operations

On the first day of summer school in Los Angeles, student Dolores De La Torre is worried about some of her classmates.

"It's honestly sad," she said. "They shouldn't be afraid."

It comes after the ongoing immigration operations in Los Angeles. De La Torre said some of her friends are undocumented and will not attend summer programs at San Fernando High School.

"Their parents don't let them come because of their safety," she said.

Los Angeles Unified School District expanded its program sites from 220 to 320 this summer and will offer virtual instruction to address the fear.

"These are difficult times," Carvalho said on Tuesday. "This is a school system that is morally driven to do the right thing."

About 90,000 students enrolled in summer school, and 40,000 signed up for after-school programs such as sports and art. The district also offers transportation for students.

Families, even those with kids who do not attend an LAUSD school, can pick up three meals a day for their children.

"Sadly, many of them may receive the only food they will eat while in school," Carvalho said.

Anyone 18 and younger can get a free lunch between noon and 1 p.m. at 20 LA County libraries.

"I felt it was beneficial for the kids to get out of the house," parent Juan Velasquez said.

The Board of Supervisors made resources available for anyone eligible because "regardless of immigration status, LA County residents have constitutional rights," the board said in a statement.

LAUSD and county libraries said it's too early to know if ICE operations have impacted summer programs. Carvalho said federal officers have tried to access two schools in recent days but have been unsuccessful because of legal guardrails.