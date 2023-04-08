Watch CBS News
Local News

LAUSD school workers vote overwhelmingly to ratify contract agreement

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District service workers overwhelmingly approved a new district contract with over 99% of the SEIU Local 99 members voting in favor of the deal, union representatives said Saturday.

School custodians, food service workers, bus drivers, special education assistants and other members of SEIU Local 99 fought for the new agreement, causing a three-day districtwide school closure in March, hoping to lift essential workers out of poverty by demanding higher wages and other benefits.

One day after the three-day strike concluded, LAUSD and  SEIU 99 reached what has been called a historic agreement.

Highlights of the agreement include:

•   A 30% wage increase raising the average annual salary from $25,000 to $33,000 for workers providing essential student services.

•   $1000 recognition bonus for workers who worked during the pandemic

•   Increased hours for many workers, including special education assistants

•  Fully paid family health care benefits expanded to thousands of workers, including teachers' assistants, after-school program workers, and community representatives who run parent outreach centers.

"This contract recognizes the essential work of those who work hard to ensure students can learn in a clean, safe, and supportive environment," said Max Arias, Executive Director of SEIU Local 99. "It is a major step forward with significant improvements to wages, work hours, and benefits for dedicated education workers who have been left behind for far too long."

The contract still must be approved by the LAUSD Board of Education. A representative for the district said that vote is expected to occur at the next regular board meeting, set for April 18. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 9:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.