United Teachers Los Angeles reaches new contract agreement with LAUSD, recommends members approve

United Teachers Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Unified School District reached a tentative contract agreement, the teachers union announced Tuesday morning. The UTLA board recommended its members vote to approve the tentative agreement.

A new three-year contract from July 1 through June 30, 2025, includes a 21-percent salary increase for all UTLA members.

The contract also includes an overall class size reduction by two students, and increased support for the Black Student Achievement Program and Community Schools, the UTLA said in a news release Tuesday.

District-funded psychiatric social workers; college counselors appointed to every high school with at least 900 students; and increased school psychologist services are also included.

Enhanced pay for substitute teachers, support for immigrant students and families, caps on special education class sizes; and improvements in teacher working conditions are also listed as items in the contract agreement.

The UTLA Board recommends its members vote "yes" on approving the tentative agreement.

The agreement comes after a three-day strike in March by LAUSD support staff represented by SEIU Local 99 brought improvements to bus drivers, teachers' aides, custodians and others. UTLA members struck in solidarity with SEIU members.