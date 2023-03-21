Thousands of workers, teachers strike outside LAUSD headquarters

Classrooms throughout Los Angeles closed today as over 60,000 workers begin their three-day strike.

Thousands of the frustrated teachers and workers rallied outside the headquarters of the Los Angeles Unified School District, including teacher's aide Dana Frazier.

"I make about $17 an hour, probably," said Frazier, who is also a single mother studying to become a teacher. "I work about 17 hours a week."

Service Employees International Union Local 99, the union that represents cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other workers —described as "indispensable" by Superintendent Alberto Carvalho — decided to walk away from the bargaining table after reaching an impasse during contract talks with LAUSD.

The deadlock started because of disagreements about hours for part-time workers, staffing and a pay increase of 30%.

"During any winter break, spring break, summer break," said forklift operator Vicente Quiñones, "If you're not high on that seniority list, you're not working."

According to Carvalho, the district upped its offer to a 23% overall increase along with a 3% cash-in-hand bonus.

"To recognize the effort of this very indispensable workforce but also extending dignity and respect offering, even for part-time employees, full health care benefits for them and their family members at no costs," said Carvalho.

Despite the movement, the SEIU and the United Teachers Los Angeles, who are striking in solidarity, said it's not enough to stop the picket lines.

"We appreciate that but it's still not what we're asking," said UTLA teacher Julie Gibeau. "I trust our union and I trust them to negotiate what's best for us."

The unions said the district has nearly $5 billion in reserves. The superintendent disputed that claim and said the true amount is about a quarter of that and the law restricts how much can be used for salaries.

The district also said it's trying to avoid lay-offs in the future as well as bankruptcy.

"We're not going bankrupt," said Quiñones. "Look at the books. Open them up. Show the people."

Frazier also called for more full-time positions.

"Right now I make about $500 every two weeks which is not enough for anything," she said.

The union workers said they plan to return to the picket lines on Wednesday.