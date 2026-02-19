LAUSD electric buses recalled because of battery-related safety issue

The Los Angeles Unified School District sidelined more than 100 electric buses after the manufacturer found an issue with the battery system of the model.

The manufacturer, Blue Bird, said in a statement that the problem would cause the power to shut off, rendering the bus inoperable. It added that it did not present an "immediate safety concern" and that "there is no indication that the battery system itself is unsafe or unstable."

"For nearly 100 years, Blue Bird school buses have carried the most precious cargo in the world. Therefore, vehicle and student safety have remained our highest priority," a company spokesperson wrote. "We identified a corrective solution and are actively working to secure the necessary parts to eliminate any concern. We recognize the importance of returning these buses to service as quickly as possible and are taking prompt action to resolve the matter while supporting our customers."

LAUSD has pulled 180 out of its 250 electric buses out of service. The district said it has 1,300 school buses in its fleet, running 1,400 routes, and serving 28,000 students every day.

School officials have consolidated some routes to help with pickup times.

Some families said buses were late on Wednesday, with delays exceeding an hour.