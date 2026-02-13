Lauren Pozen

Lauren Pozen is a reporter for CBS LA, where she joined the station in 2022. She appears in the evening newscasts, covering a wide range of stories throughout Southern California, from breaking news and community issues to red carpet entertainment reporting.

A Southern California native, Lauren is a graduate of the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Lauren is committed to community involvement and has volunteered with the California Pegasus Riding Academy, a therapeutic riding program for children and adults with disabilities, as well as local animal shelters.

Before coming home to Los Angeles, Lauren worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, and KMOV in St. Louis, Missouri. She began her on-air career at KIMO-TV in Anchorage, Alaska, where she served as main anchor, and later reported for KEYT-TV in Santa Barbara, California, and WVVA-TV in Bluefield, West Virginia, where she anchored the morning show and produced the series Traveling the Two Virginias. She then joined KSPR in Springfield, Missouri, earning the Heart of America Gold Award for general reporting.

Prior to her on-air career, Lauren worked in entertainment television with Ryan Seacrest, Dr. Phil, and Entertainment Tonight.

Outside the newsroom, Lauren is an award-winning competitive equestrian and has an Afghan hound named Zhivago.