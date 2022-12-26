Watch CBS News
Local News

Laugh Factory hosts free Christmas dinner and show with Tiffany Haddish

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

Laugh Factory hosts free Christmas dinner and show with Tiffany Haddish
Laugh Factory hosts free Christmas dinner and show with Tiffany Haddish 00:50

An iconic comedy club spread Christmas cheer Sunday with food and laughs. 

The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood hosted its 43rd annual free Christmas dinner and show.  

The comedy club welcomed those who are away from home as well as anyone who could not be with their loved ones during the holiday. 

"We have a warm meal and a few laughs to give," said owner Jamie Masada. 

Guests were delighted to see that actress Tiffany Haddish performed stand-up comedy at the show. 

First published on December 25, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.