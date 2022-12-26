Laugh Factory hosts free Christmas dinner and show with Tiffany Haddish

An iconic comedy club spread Christmas cheer Sunday with food and laughs.

The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood hosted its 43rd annual free Christmas dinner and show.

The comedy club welcomed those who are away from home as well as anyone who could not be with their loved ones during the holiday.

"We have a warm meal and a few laughs to give," said owner Jamie Masada.

Guests were delighted to see that actress Tiffany Haddish performed stand-up comedy at the show.