Late-night pursuit ends in crash injures several people

A late-night pursuit of a speeding suspect injured multiple people after the suspect crashed in Winnetka.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the pursuit began chasing the suspect a little after 11:10 p.m. on Friday night.

The suspect then crashed into an innocent driver on Winnetka Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard. Police said multiple people were hurt but did not specify how many or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

One person was arrested at the end of the pursuit.