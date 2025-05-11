Watch CBS News
Last-minute shoppers head to California Flower Mall for Mother's Day blooms

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

The California Flower Mall in downtown Los Angeles saw a steady flow of shoppers on Mother's Day as people looked for fresh flowers, many making their selections in the early morning hours. 

With a wide selection of vibrant blooms, the market remains a top destination for those making last-minute gift runs.  

"Today is our Super Bowl Sunday for flowers," said Mark Chatoff, the president of the California Flower Mall. "Mother's Day is our biggest day locally for the flower industry and Mother's Day is very critical for these vendors to have a nice year annually for their sales." 

Unlike Valentine's Day, which centers on red roses, Mother's Day brings a broader celebration of flowers in every color and variety, including orchids, which are emerging as a popular alternative. 

Customer Eduardo Rodriguez called his visit to the market a family tradition and praised the quality of the arrangements. "Some of these can last five or six months," he said of orchids.

While prices may be slightly elevated due to packaging and high demand, many shoppers agree the beauty and freshness of the flowers make them worth every penny. 

