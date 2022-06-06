LASD searching for three suspects following fatal shooting in Lynwood

Authorities were searching for a trio of suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Lynwood Sunday evening.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue following reports of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man dead inside of a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told deputies that three men were seen running from the area on foot.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to launch an investigation, though no additional information was immediately available.

Anybody with information was asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.