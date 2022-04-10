Watch CBS News

LASD searching for missing man, 69, last seen in Lancaster

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/CNS

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old man who battles schizophrenia. 

Raymond Webb was last seen at the 44500 block of 21st Street West in Lancaster at about 8 am., according to LASD.

Webb also suffers from an obstructive pulmonary disease and needs medication daily.

He is a 5-foot-7 Black man who weights about 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and is balding. He also has black and gray facial hair. Webb was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information of Webb's whereabouts is asked to call LASD's missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.    

