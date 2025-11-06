LASD asks for public's help in solving 2023 Compton shooting death of 25-year-old

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is hoping the public can help identify a suspect and a suspect vehicle linked to the 2023 Compton shooting death of Rhavan Jermaine Mitchell.

Homicide Lieutenant Michael Modica said the shooting was particularly brazen as the suspect went into Mitchell's home around 4:15 a.m. to kill him as other family members, including a child, were inside sleeping.

A photo of the suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and a photo of a silver sedan, possibly a Honda or Nissan, were presented during Thursday's news conference.

Suspect in the Rhavan Jermaine Mitchell shooting death. LASD

Modica said Mitchell worked at a smog center and promoted nightclub events. "He had many friends who continue to mourn his death and support his family," Modica said.

Suspect vehicle linked to the shooting death of Rhavan Jermaine Mitchell. LASD

Investigators learned that on Dec. 2, 2023, Mitchell attended two Los Angeles party events and arrived home around 4 a.m.

Mitchell was on the phone with a friend when a suspect entered his home and fired multiple shots at him.

Surveillance video captured images of both a suspect and a suspect vehicle, as Modica said the suspect was waiting in the area for Mitchell to arrive. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, and the victim was not believed to be gang-affiliated.

"We need your help. Someone out there knows what happened. We need your help," Harold Mitchell, Rhavan's uncle, said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.