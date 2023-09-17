LASD deputy ambushed, shot in patrol car outside of station in Palmdale

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after being shot in the back of the head outside of the Palmdale sheriff's station on Saturday.

Circumstances leading up the shooting, which happened near the sheriff's station on Sierra Highway and E. Avenue Q, remain unclear, but LASD says that the deputy was shot in the head while sitting inside of a patrol car. He was found just before 6 p.m.

Sources tell KCAL News that the deputy, who remains unidentified, was shot in the back of the head.

The deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. He is said to be in critical condition, according to LASD.

There was no information provided on the shooter.

A large area on the street outside of the station was surrounded by crime scene tape. An LASD vehicle was also taped off outside of the Antelope Valley Medical Center, where the deputy was hospitalized.

LAPD Harbor Division posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, offering support for the deputy who "was ambushed while sitting inside his police vehicle."

The shooting of a @LASDHQ deputy in his patrol car in Palmdale today is senseless and horrific. I’ve reached out to @LACoSheriff Luna.



Tonight I’m praying for him, his friends, fellow deputies at @PalmdaleSheriff, and especially his loved ones. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) September 17, 2023

Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger also took to X to express their concern with the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.