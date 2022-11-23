LA's 'Fair Work Week' ordinance passes first City Council vote

Los Angeles' "Fair Work Week" ordinance passed a major hurdle this Tuesday after the City Council approved

The ordinance, which was first introduced three years ago by Councilman Curren Price, will require retail employers to provide schedules to their employees at least 14 days in advance.

Employees ring customers up at cash registers inside a Target Corp. store in Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2015. In 2011, several big U.S. retailers moved their opening times to midnight; in 2012, Wal-Mart crossed the Rubicon and opened its stores at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. But after last year's Thanksgiving weekend retail sales fell 11 percent from the year before while overall holiday sales rose, some retailers have been reconsidering. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg

Additionally, employers will be required to give their workers at least 10 hours of rest in between shifts. If they fail to do so, the employees will be paid time and a half for their next shift.

"We must recognize the gaps and wide range of concerns faced by our workers, and we must put their needs over corporate profits," said Price. "This is the least we can do to give them our sincere appreciation and thanks for the work that they do."

Price said that the ordinance can potentially impact an estimated 70,000 people working at large retailers throughout L.A. It will only apply to retailers with 300 or more employees globally.

According to a UCLA study that was cited in the ordinance, 80% of the 140,000 residents working in retail have "unpredictable, last-minute and fluctuating work weeks over which they have no control," and over 75% get less than a week's notice of their schedules.

The ordinance will also require large retailers to give workers a "good faith estimate" of their expected work schedules when they are first hired.

Other officials such as President Paul Krekorian and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez described the proposed law as a "catalytic" force to, hopefully, help employees throughout the city.

"This monumental change and adoption of this new ordinance is going to help, I believe, be a catalytic force in helping to assist us in uplifting more families out of poverty," said Rodriguez.

In addition to the previous provisions, employers will be required to offer additional hours of work to current employees before hiring new workers. Also, employees will not be required to find a replacement for their shifts if they are unable to work for any reason covered by the city's laws.

The ordinance also requires employers to pay a fine of up to $500 per violation. The money will be payable to the employee.

The City Council will vote on the ordinance again next week. If it passes, it will take effect next in April 2023.

The California Retailers Association asked the council to delay the ordinance's implementation to September 2023 to allow companies to prepare for the change. Additionally, CRA Vice President Steve McCarthy asked officials to include an administrative process prior to lawsuits being filed under the ordinance.