Large fire erupts at Los Angeles-area Chevron refinery in El Segundo

A large fire erupted at a Los Angeles County refinery following an explosion on Thursday night.

Officers and firefighters responded to the Chevron refinery in El Segundo after receiving multiple reports of an explosion, according to the El Segundo Police Department. A witness said the explosion felt like a small earthquake.

Crews from the LA County Fire Department also responded to the area to help. The refinery has its own fire department.

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell said crews contained the fire to one area of the refinery. She added that residents did not have to evacuate, but advised residents to stay inside and for visitors to stay away from the city for the time being.

"It has been contained and there is no cause for alarm for El Segundo or the surrounding areas," Mitchell said.

Mitchell advised residents that the fire will most likely affect air quality in El Segundo and surrounding cities. The South Coast Air Quality Management District said they have not noticed any elevated levels of toxins, but conditions may change.

"We're currently not seeing any elevated of particulate matter or air toxins," said Nahal Mogharabi, assistant deputy of communications for AQMD. "That may change as the smoke settles this evening."

Mogharabi recommended that residents close their doors and windows if they see or smell smoke.

According to Chevron's website, the El Segundo refinery was constructed in 1911. The facility produces 276,000 barrels of crude oil every day and "is the largest producing oil refinery on the west coast," Chevron officials wrote on its website.

El Segundo is a few miles south of LAX. The airport stated that the fire has not impacted its operations. No flights have been cancelled, diverted or delayed immediately after the fire.

