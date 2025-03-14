Detectives seek additional victims of downtown Los Angeles serial robbery suspect

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking possible additional victims of a serial robbery suspect who they say targeted businesses downtown Los Angeles, assaulting victims who were working by themselves.

Richard Nerve McDowell III of Los Angeles was arrested for four alleged robberies occurring over three months, beginning in January. Investigators say they believe the 20-year-old "targeted elderly individuals who were working by themselves in retail establishments."

On Jan. 27, police say the suspect entered a business in the 900 block of South Santee Street, pretending to be interested in purchasing merchandise, and allegedly pushed a 70-year-old victim into a closet, placed him in a choke hold, pulled a gun, and took money from the man.

Nearly one month later, on Feb. 20, investigators say the suspect targeted a business in the 1100 block of South Los Angeles Street, allegedly punching and assaulting a 72-year-old victim before stealing money from the cash register. On the same street, the suspect allegedly committed a similar robbery on March 7, where a 49-year-old victim was assaulted. The suspect attempted to steal cash but was only able to take the victim's cellphone, according to police.

On March 9, police say a 51-year-old victim was assaulted at a business in the 1100 block of South Los Angeles Street, where the alleged suspect fled after stealing the victim's property.

Detectives said they are aware of three additional robbery investigations fitting the same description.

Anyone who has been a victim or has information about this investigation is urged to email 33140@lapd.online, or call Detective Steve Garcia at (213) 996-1867. Call (877) 527-3247 during non-business hours or on weekends. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.