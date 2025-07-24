Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Memorial service for fallen LAPD sergeant killed during 405 Freeway crash

Chelsea Hylton
The memorial service for a fallen Los Angeles Police Department sergeant will be held Thursday morning in Covina.

The service will be held at Forest Lawn Covina Hills Mausoleum. family, friends and members of the LAPD will gather to honor the fallen officer.  

LAPD Sgt. Shiou Deng was killed on June 23 after responding to a crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Brentwood.

At the time, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed Deng was helping people involved in a crash when another car came by and hit him.

The crash prompted a several-hour closure of the freeway as police conducted their investigation.

McDonnell described Deng, a 26-year veteran, as a caring man who was a "true leader."

After the deadly crash, flags across the city and over the State Capitol were ordered to fly at half-staff. 

