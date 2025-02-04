LAPD sergeant arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County

Orange County prosecutors declined to file charges against a sergeant from the Los Angeles Police Department who allegedly drove away from a deadly crash this weekend.

The collision happened early Saturday morning near Nisson Road and Del Amo Avenue, according to the Tustin Police Department. Investigators believe the crash critically injured Santa Ana resident Imanol Salvador Gonzalez, 19. Orange County Fire Authority declared him dead when they arrived.

Officers connected debris in the roadway to a black 2021 Chevrolet Silverado owned by 40-year-old Carlos Coronel, according to Tustin police.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Coronel is a sergeant with LAPD's Newton Division.

"Let me be clear: the actions alleged in this case are absolutely unacceptable. Sergeant Coronel's alleged involvement in a felony hit-and-run is not only disturbing, but it betrays the trust of the public and the oath we take as law enforcement officers," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell stated.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office declined to press charges and asked Tustin police to continue investigating the case.

"There is no tolerance for criminal behavior within this Department, and I want to assure the community that we will continue to cooperate with the Tustin Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney's Office as their investigation continues," McDonnell stated.

Court records show that Coronel pled no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge in 2011 and was sentenced to serve 129 hours of community service. He failed to complete the court-ordered punishment, prompting a warrant for his arrest in 2012.

Coronel appeared in court on Tuesday for the 2012 probation violation, according to the OCDA.