LAPD searching for three women involved in retail theft ring

Police are searching for a group of women suspected of partaking in a retail theft ring that is responsible for more than $13k in property loss.

Los Angeles Police Department

In a press release, Los Angeles Police Department detectives announced that they are seeking public assistance in identifying three suspects responsible for "grand thefts targeting retail stores in the City of Los Angeles, as well as various cities within Los Angeles County."

According to the statement, the suspects enter a business with empty purses or shopping bags which they use to conceal "high dollar make up, eye care and medication."

The suspects have been seen fleeing from targeted locations in a grey, two-door 2007 Honda Civic with the license plate "6BJA376."

Detectives described the three suspects as:

a 21-to-25-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 280 pounds;

a 24-to-30-year-old Black female who stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds;

a 25-to-30-year-old Black female with black hair that has red streaks and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds.

A video of the suspects can be viewed on LAPD's YouTube channel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (213) 486-5920.