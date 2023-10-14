Watch CBS News
LAPD searching for pursuit suspects in South LA

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department was searching for suspects who were in a pursuit with officers Friday night. 

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. when officers said a suspect was wanted for DUI. Officers said three people were in the car as it sped off. 

The suspects jumped out of the car and ran away from officers around 10:30 p.m. at W. 43rd Street and Menlo Avenue. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 13, 2023 / 10:43 PM

