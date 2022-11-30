LAPD searching for baby girl abducted by her mother in Winnetka

Officers are searching for 19-month-old Kyra Mangayayam who was abducted by her mother in Winnetka.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the baby girl was last seen at 1:15 p.m. in the 20200 block of Keswick Street. Police say she was abducted by her mother Diana Robles.

Mangayayam was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, red pants and white socks with pink toes. Police described her as 2 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, her mother has black hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet 2 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a gray seater, black pants and black shoes.

She was driving a White 2012 Ford Focus Hatchback with the license plate number 9ARV684.

Anyone with information on this abduction should call LAPD at (818) 756-3525. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or submit their tip online at their website.