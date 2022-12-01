Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Abduction suspect turns herself in, daughter in good health: LAPD

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A woman accused of abducting her 19-month-old daughter Tuesday in Winnetka surrendered to authorities, Los Angeles Police said on Thursday.

The child was in good health and was returned to her father, according to the LAPD.

Diana Robles did not have custody rights to the child. The child was reportedly abducted while the girl was in the care of a babysitter.

Robles was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and was held on $100,000 bond.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 8:45 AM

