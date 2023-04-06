LAPD raises funds for memorial bike ride to honor fallen officers

The Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Station held an afternoon BBQ fundraiser Wednesday to support four of their own who are participating in an annual New Jersey to Washington DC bicycle ride honoring fallen police officers.

The Police Unity Tour Ride takes place in May during Police Week and raises funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The Olympic Station remembers fallen LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, who was with the department for three years, assigned to the Wilshire Division.

Arroyos was shot and killed while house-hunting with his girlfriend in South Los Angels.

This year, fallen officer Fernando Arroyos will be added to a memorial wall in Washington DC.