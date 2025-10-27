LAPD in pursuit of attempted murder suspect near Boyle Heights

The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of an attempted murder suspect near Boyle Heights.

The chase started in the San Fernando Valley. LAPD's Van Nuys Division said the suspect allegedly stabbed someone on Saturday, Oct. 18, in the Van Nuys area.

Officers punctured one of the suspect's tires with a spike strip after he briefly stopped in a parking lot at the beginning of the pursuit.

Despite losing a tire, the suspect continued to drive through the San Fernando Valley before heading down the 5 Freeway towards Boyle Heights. He continued on freeways through East LA via the eastbound CA-60 Freeway.

The suspect inexplicably turned around on the highway with the car lights off, towards oncoming traffic and police. After briefly driving the wrong way, the suspect turned back around, turned the lights back on and drove the correct way on the freeway. He continued on the 60 Freeway through Ontario while swerving in between lanes.