Stolen Mercedes catches on fire, LAPD officer crashes into building during pursuit

A stolen Mercedes-Benz G-Class caught on fire and an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department crashed during a pursuit through LA County Wednesday night.

The chase started after police spotted the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, commonly known as a G-Wagon, in Pico-Union. The suspect continued to drive away from police and led the pursuit into Pasadena.

During the chase, an LAPD officer veered off the road and crashed into a building near the intersection of Hill Avenue and Walnut Street. The suspect continued to drive away from police for roughly a mile before crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Sierra Madre Boulevard and East Foothill Boulevard.

The undercarriage of the stolen G-Wagon caught on fire after the collision. KCAL News

The G-Wagon rolled over during the collision and caught on fire after the suspect ran away from the intersection. Police eventually located the suspect and arrested him shortly after the crash.