LAPD pursuit ends when suspect vehicle crashes into Exposition Park fruit vendor stand
An LAPD led stolen vehicle pursuit beginning downtown Los Angles along the 110 freeway, ends when the suspect vehicle crashes into a fruit vendor stand around 1:15 p.m., in Exposition Park at the Flower St. and Vernon Ave. intersection.
Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the scene and freed the trapped suspect from the smashed vehicle.
