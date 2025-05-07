2 people arrested after leading police on pursuit of allegedly stolen Dodge Charger through Los Angeles

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning near LAX after leading police on a pursuit of a stolen Dodge Charger.

The Los Angeles Police Department began pursuing a possible stolen vehicle near the downtown LA area around 2:30 a.m.

The pursuit ended near LAX at Century Boulevard and Avion Drive. The two suspects inside the car fled on foot but were taken into custody shortly after, the LAPD said.

The owner of the customized Dodge Charger told police he parked the car at 909 W. Temple Street. He was notified that his car had been stolen when he received an alarm on his phone. He said he had two GPS tracking devices installed in the car, and he was able to follow where the suspects were going.

He said he also made several other modifications to the Hellcat that made it difficult to steal and he believes the people involved have stolen other cars before.