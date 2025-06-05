Watch CBS News
Local News

Person injured during LAPD shooting in Harvard Heights, heavy police presence in the area

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A person was injured during a Los Angeles Police Department shooting in the South LA neighborhood of Harvard Heights on Thursday morning.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the police shooting that took place around 9:08 a.m. in the area of St. Andrews and 18th Street. There is a heavy police presence at the scene and several streets are blocked off.

According to the LA City Fire Department, an individual was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The condition of the person's injuries is unknown. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.