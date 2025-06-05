Person injured during LAPD shooting in Harvard Heights, heavy police presence in the area

A person was injured during a Los Angeles Police Department shooting in the South LA neighborhood of Harvard Heights on Thursday morning.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the police shooting that took place around 9:08 a.m. in the area of St. Andrews and 18th Street. There is a heavy police presence at the scene and several streets are blocked off.

According to the LA City Fire Department, an individual was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The condition of the person's injuries is unknown.